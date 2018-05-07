Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Innerworkings, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders – INWK

RADNOR, Pa., May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) ("InnerWorkings" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's shareholders. The investigation concerns whether InnerWorkings and its senior executive officers issued false and misleading financial statements to investors and thereby violated the federal securities laws.



On May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings disclosed that it was "postponing the release of its first quarter 2018 financial results and conference call due to errors in its historical financial statements identified during the course of its first quarter financial reporting close process." Additionally, the Company disclosed that it "will be restating its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and all interim periods within those years."

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock significantly declined in value during after-hours trading on May 7, 2018.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com