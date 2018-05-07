Safirstein Metcalf LLP and HGT Law Remind Investors That a Shareholder Opt-out Lawsuit was Filed on Behalf of Retail Investors and Invite Investors to Contact the Firms - VRX

NEW YORK, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safirstein Metcalf LLP and HGT Law remind investors that a shareholder "opt-out" lawsuit ("Lawsuit") has been filed on behalf of a group of retail investors ("Investors") against Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. ("Valeant") and its senior officers for violations of federal securities laws and invite investors to contact the firms.



Previously, on June 24, 2016, a class action complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, on behalf of a class consisting of all purchasers of the common stock of Valeant ("Class Action"). More than twenty lawsuits have been filed on behalf of institutional investors who have decided to opt out of the Class Action to directly pursue their own claims. To date, the Lawsuit commenced by Safirstein Metcalf LLP and HGT Law is the only opt-out lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of retail investors.

A copy of the complaint filed by Safirstein Metcalf LLP and HGT Law on behalf of the Investors can be found here. For more information on opt-out lawsuits, see our publication here.

If you purchased Valeant common stock during the period from January 4, 2013 through March 15, 2016 and suffered losses of more than $200,000, then you may wish to consider opting out of the existing class action and joining the Lawsuit. A number of large institutional investors such as T. Rowe Price, Blackrock and Prudential Insurance Company have already opted out of the class action. If you would like to learn about the options available to you, please call 1-800-221-0015, email info@SafirsteinMetcalf.com or visit www.valeantshareholderlitigation.com

Company: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Exchange: NYSE

Ticker: VRX

Class Period: 01/04/2013 – 03/15/2016

About Safirstein Metcalf LLP and HGT Law

Safirstein Metcalf LLP focuses its practice on shareholder rights. The law firm also practices in the areas of antitrust and consumer protection. All of the Firm's legal endeavors are rooted in its core mission: provide investor and consumer protection.

HGT Law is a boutique commercial litigation firm based​ in New York. The firm focuses on representing investors in securities litigation and corporate governance/derivative litigation.

