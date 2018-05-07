Market Overview

Teligent, Inc. to Present at Deutsche Bank's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2018 6:36pm   Comments


BUENA, N.J., May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at Deutsche Bank's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference. The Conference is taking place May 8-9, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Boston.

Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Tuesday, May 8th at 2:10 p.m. ET. 

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com.  A replay will be available for 30 days.  

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact:

Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com  

 

