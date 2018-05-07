Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Date for 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. ("SRHI") (TSX:SRHI) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 10:00am ET to discuss its 2018 first quarter results. The call will be hosted by SRHI CEO, Steve Yuzpe, CIO, Rick Rule and CFO, Michael Staresinic. The company plans to release its financial results at 7:00am ET the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call, conference call and provide conference ID: 8692339. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until May 17, 2018 by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference call will be webcast at www.sprottresource.com and https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/i6yrz66s

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed diversified resource holding company focused on holding businesses in the natural resource industry. Based in Toronto, SRHI is a member of the Sprott Group of Companies and is managed by a team of leading resource professionals. SRHI's current businesses and holdings are concentrated in the mining and energy sectors. SRHI takes an active role in the businesses in which it operates and is committed to being a high-value partner to the management teams it backs and the co-investors who invest alongside SRHI. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

SOURCE: Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

For further information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director, Investor Relations

T: (416) 943-4394

E: gwilliams@sprott.com