Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) to Host Flagship Real Estate Deal-Makers Conference in New York City
NEW YORK, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) will host its annual FREDM (Flagship Real Estate Deal-Makers) Conference at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Midtown Manhattan. The conference will take place on Thursday, May 10, 2018, and will feature more than 70 speakers knowledgeable in American and international real estate development, investment, and monumental deal making.
The 2018 FREDM Conference is an annual event held as part of the organization's Young Leadership Series, catered to young professionals and aspiring executives in the tri-state area. The day-long conference will convene more than 250 active and influential real estate principals, developers, investors, and brokers for moderated roundtable sessions and talks. Topics include best practices for sourcing and funding investment real estate, current and future market trends, and real-world case studies.
"We are thrilled and honored to be hosting an expansive group of industry thought leaders and trail blazers at our upcoming conference," says Ann Liberman, Director of YJP's Real Estate Network. "Thanks to the distinguished speakers and mentors, who volunteer their time to be with our community, we can continue to do the work we do in helping to foster meaningful professional relationships, and provide a space for peers to exchange invaluable technical content."
A full agenda and tickets to the 2018 Flagship Real Estate Deal-Makers Conference can be found here.
Speakers include:
- Adi Chugh - Founder and Managing partner, Maverick Capital Partners
- Andrew Levinson - Director of Acquisitions, Dermot
- Andrew Miller - Principle, Novel Property Ventures
- Anthony Orso - President, Capital Markets Strategies, NKF Capital Markets
- Arik Lifshitz - CEO, DSA Property Group
- Bastien Broda - Founder and Managing Partner, 60 Guilders
- Brad Blumenfeld - VP, Blumenfeld Development Group
- Brian Steinwurtzel - Managing Director, GFP Real Estate
- Charlie Oshman - COO, Delshah Capital
- Daniel Rudin - Director, Angelo, Gordon & Co.
- Danny Fishman - Co-Founder and Managing Partner, GAIA Real Estate
- David Juracich - Principle, JDS Development Group
- David Ledy - COO, U.S. Realty Advisors
- Devin Kulka - CEO, The Kulka Group
- Ed Carroll - CEO | Principal, NYC Office Suites | Blackfield LLC
- Francis Greenburger - Founder, Chairman and CEO, Time Equities Inc.
- Fred N. Kurz - CEO, Peaceable Street Capital
- Gil Tenzer - Founder and Managing Director, Contrarian Capital Management
- Isaac Khafif - President, MKF Realty
- Jason Altberger - Principal and Managing Director, DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners
- Jason Krasnoff - CEO, Rialto Holdings
- Jeffrey Moerdler - Member, Mintz Levin
- John Usdan - President and CEO, Midwood Investment and Development
- Jordan Vogel - Principal, Benchmark Real Estate
- Josh Schuster - Principal, Silverback
- Juda Srour - President and Co-Founder, Jay Suites
- Leslie Himmel - Co-Managing Partner, Himmel + Meringoff Properties
- Marc Freud - Managing Principal, Troutbrook
- Marc Zegen - Vice President of Acquisitions and Debt Originations, Madison Realty Capital
- Margaret Streicker Porres - CEO and President, Newcastle Realty Services
- Mark Gordon - Managing Director, Tribeca Associates
- Martin Nussbaum - CEO, Slate Property Group
- Matthew Adell - CEO, Adell Corporation
- Meir Babaev - Head of Investments, AB Capstone
- Miki Naftali - Founder, Chairman and CEO, Naftali Group
- Nicholas Coburn - Founder and Managing Partner - Bloomfield Capital
- Peter C. Lewis - President, Wharton Equity Partners
- Remy Raisner - Founder and CEO, Proteus Capital Management
- Richard Roberts - Principal and Managing Director, Red Stone Equity Partners
- Roger Fortune - Vice President, The Stahl Organization
- Sam Schneider - Managing Partner, Imperium Capital
- Scott Shay - Chairman, Signature Bank
- Scott Shnay - Principle, SK Development
- Spencer Garfield - Managing Director - Fortress Investment Group
- Sydelle Knepper - Founder and CEO, SKA Marin
- Toby Moskovits - Founder and CEO, Heritage Equity Partners
- Udi Kore - Founding Principle, Avenue Realty Capital
- William Yagoda - Principle, Twin Oaks Equity Partners
- Yaniv Blumenfeld - Founder and Managing Partner, Glacier Global Partners
About Young Jewish Professionals (YJP): The YJP organization provides business networking, mentoring sessions, and social opportunities for the new generation of Jewish business leaders, primarily serving the thousands of young Jews living in New York City.
Contact: Ann Liberman, Director of YJP Real Estate Network
347.577.9446
ann@yjpnewyork.com