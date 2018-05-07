Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) to Host Flagship Real Estate Deal-Makers Conference in New York City

NEW YORK, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) will host its annual FREDM (Flagship Real Estate Deal-Makers) Conference at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Midtown Manhattan. The conference will take place on Thursday, May 10, 2018, and will feature more than 70 speakers knowledgeable in American and international real estate development, investment, and monumental deal making.



The 2018 FREDM Conference is an annual event held as part of the organization's Young Leadership Series, catered to young professionals and aspiring executives in the tri-state area. The day-long conference will convene more than 250 active and influential real estate principals, developers, investors, and brokers for moderated roundtable sessions and talks. Topics include best practices for sourcing and funding investment real estate, current and future market trends, and real-world case studies.

"We are thrilled and honored to be hosting an expansive group of industry thought leaders and trail blazers at our upcoming conference," says Ann Liberman, Director of YJP's Real Estate Network. "Thanks to the distinguished speakers and mentors, who volunteer their time to be with our community, we can continue to do the work we do in helping to foster meaningful professional relationships, and provide a space for peers to exchange invaluable technical content."

A full agenda and tickets to the 2018 Flagship Real Estate Deal-Makers Conference can be found here.

Speakers include:

Adi Chugh - Founder and Managing partner, Maverick Capital Partners

Andrew Levinson - Director of Acquisitions, Dermot

Andrew Miller - Principle, Novel Property Ventures

Anthony Orso - President, Capital Markets Strategies, NKF Capital Markets

Arik Lifshitz - CEO, DSA Property Group

Bastien Broda - Founder and Managing Partner, 60 Guilders

Brad Blumenfeld - VP, Blumenfeld Development Group

Brian Steinwurtzel - Managing Director, GFP Real Estate

Charlie Oshman - COO, Delshah Capital

Daniel Rudin - Director, Angelo, Gordon & Co.

Danny Fishman - Co-Founder and Managing Partner, GAIA Real Estate

David Juracich - Principle, JDS Development Group

David Ledy - COO, U.S. Realty Advisors

Devin Kulka - CEO, The Kulka Group

Ed Carroll - CEO | Principal, NYC Office Suites | Blackfield LLC

Francis Greenburger - Founder, Chairman and CEO, Time Equities Inc.

Fred N. Kurz - CEO, Peaceable Street Capital

Gil Tenzer - Founder and Managing Director, Contrarian Capital Management

Isaac Khafif - President, MKF Realty

Jason Altberger - Principal and Managing Director, DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners

Jason Krasnoff - CEO, Rialto Holdings

Jeffrey Moerdler - Member, Mintz Levin

John Usdan - President and CEO, Midwood Investment and Development

Jordan Vogel - Principal, Benchmark Real Estate

Josh Schuster - Principal, Silverback

Juda Srour - President and Co-Founder, Jay Suites

Leslie Himmel - Co-Managing Partner, Himmel + Meringoff Properties

Marc Freud - Managing Principal, Troutbrook

Marc Zegen - Vice President of Acquisitions and Debt Originations, Madison Realty Capital

Margaret Streicker Porres - CEO and President, Newcastle Realty Services

Mark Gordon - Managing Director, Tribeca Associates

Martin Nussbaum - CEO, Slate Property Group

Matthew Adell - CEO, Adell Corporation

Meir Babaev - Head of Investments, AB Capstone

Miki Naftali - Founder, Chairman and CEO, Naftali Group

Nicholas Coburn - Founder and Managing Partner - Bloomfield Capital

Peter C. Lewis - President, Wharton Equity Partners

Remy Raisner - Founder and CEO, Proteus Capital Management

Richard Roberts - Principal and Managing Director, Red Stone Equity Partners

Roger Fortune - Vice President, The Stahl Organization

Sam Schneider - Managing Partner, Imperium Capital

Scott Shay - Chairman, Signature Bank

Scott Shnay - Principle, SK Development

Spencer Garfield - Managing Director - Fortress Investment Group

Sydelle Knepper - Founder and CEO, SKA Marin

Toby Moskovits - Founder and CEO, Heritage Equity Partners

Udi Kore - Founding Principle, Avenue Realty Capital

William Yagoda - Principle, Twin Oaks Equity Partners

Yaniv Blumenfeld - Founder and Managing Partner, Glacier Global Partners

About Young Jewish Professionals (YJP): The YJP organization provides business networking, mentoring sessions, and social opportunities for the new generation of Jewish business leaders, primarily serving the thousands of young Jews living in New York City.

Contact: Ann Liberman, Director of YJP Real Estate Network

347.577.9446

ann@yjpnewyork.com