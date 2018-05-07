Williamsville Sears Appoints A New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williamsville Sears Management, Inc. (OTC:WSML) ("WSML" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Amanda Wester as the Chief Financial Officer of Williamsville Sears Management Inc., effective June 1, 2018. Amanda has also been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Williamsville Sears Management, Inc., effective immediately.



Kent A. D Clark, Chairman of the Board of Williamsville Sears Management. Inc. stated, "Amanda Wester is a great addition to our WSML Team. Her track record is impressive, and expertise is right on target. These qualities combined with her experience helping transform businesses to drive financial growth and shareholder value made Amanda clearly stand-out as the ideal choice to be our new CFO. As we continue to build out our unique global business solutions, we are certain Amanda's ability to partner across all levels of the organization will expedite our progress while laying the crucial groundwork for future strategic investments and acquisitions. We are so pleased to welcome Amanda to our Team!"

Amanda J. Wester, the incoming Group Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Certain opportunities are very clearly a fit in our careers and this is one of those for me. I am excited to join this leadership team of unique high-performers collaborating to provide the value our shareholders are looking for. This is the company to watch and I am proud to be part of it!"

Amanda currently serves as the Group Chief Financial Officer of Palewater Global Management Inc., the parent Company of Williamsville Sears Management, Inc. She has over 17 years in finance and accounting experience. Most recently, Ms. Wester served as the Chief Financial Officer for Viamedia, the 5th largest independent media advertising company. Amanda brought strong financial management and treasury experience working with both debt and equity providers.

Previously, Amanda served as the Chief Financial Officer for Innovative Mattress Solutions (IMS). During her tenure with IMS, she brought innovative opportunities into consumer lending that afforded the company a competitive advantage, growth to strategic partner relationships and a keen focus on customer excellence.

David Smith, Vice-Chairman of Williamsville Sears Management, Inc., also stated, "Amanda is just another example of the power house management team that is being brought together to execute the agenda of Williamsville Sears Management, Inc. Amanda brings a strong background in finance, debt management and equities; three areas that we will certainly need moving into the future. It is great to see the excitement, enthusiasm, and shareholder focus Amanda brings to her position as CFO."

About Williamsville Sears Management Inc.

Williamsville Sears Management is a diversified holding corporation that was formed by Mandla J. Gwadiso. The group operates its own assets through a range of subsidiary companies up under its purview. The group's primary focus is in real estate, mining, media, transportation, entertainment and technology. The group uses vertical integration as a strategy of diversification and growth. The group plans to grow through acquisitions in Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.

Williamsville Sears Management actively seeks a select portfolio of high-calibre strategic subsidiaries which it acquires based on market trends and their ability to deliver strong returns to shareholders whilst enhancing the communities in which the investments are located. www.williamsville.us

