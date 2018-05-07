Sonatype's Bill Karpovich to Present at the William Blair Tech Leaders 2018 Conference
FULTON, MD, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leader in automated open source governance and DevSecOps, announced that Sonatype SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development Bill Karpovich, will present at the William Blair Tech Leaders 2018 Conference on Thursday, May 10 in San Francisco, Calif.
The conference is an annual gathering of a select group of best-of-breed private technology companies from around the world. The event will focus on growth dynamics, shifting markets, and development strategies from late-stage companies across industries including DevOps, data analytics, application security, cloud infrastructure, financial technology and network infrastructure.
About Sonatype
More than 10 million software developers rely on Sonatype to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source. Sonatype's Nexus platform combines in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline. Sonatype is privately held with investments from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Accel Partners, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, and Goldman Sachs.. Learn more at www.sonatype.com.
