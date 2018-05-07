ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced its participation in the following investor events:

Electrical Products Group 2018 Annual Spring Conference on May 23, 2018. Chris O'Herlihy, Vice Chairman, and Michael Larsen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit on June 7, 2018. Chris O'Herlihy, Vice Chairman, and Michael Larsen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Both events will be webcast live and audio replays will be available on ITW's Investor Relations website at www.itw.com.

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

