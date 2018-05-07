Jason Stangland Promoted to Lead SmithGroupJJR's Waterfront Practice

Madison, Wisconsin, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroupJJR, one of the nation's largest integrated design firms, has named Jason Stangland, PLA, LEED AP, to lead the firm's internationally recognized Waterfront Practice. The group is comprised of engineers, ecologists, landscape architects and urban design experts specializing in design of complex river, lake and ocean environments in the U.S. and worldwide. Stangland succeeds Bill Brose, PE, who served in the role since 2013. Brose will continue as a senior waterfront expert with a primary focus on advancing project design and construction.

Stangland joined SmithGroupJJR in 2005 and possesses nearly 20 years of experience in landscape architecture, urban design, planning, and waterfront development. For more than a decade, his career has focused on strategically positioning communities to rebuild and enhance their waterfronts as catalytic economic and social investments. A principal of the firm and recognized authority in this arena, his work throughout the Great Lakes, Mississippi River basin, and nation integrates ecological, economic, cultural, and recreational objectives that help transform waterfronts. Notable projects include a precedent-setting public/private approach to shoreline stabilization and waterfront enhancements for the City of Euclid, Ohio; working waterfront master planning for the Lummi Nation of Bellingham, Washington; flood-responsive recreational and shoreline design for Chatfield Marina and State Park on a reservoir southwest of Denver, Colorado; and the award-winning conversion of an 1800-foot-long historic ore dock to a destination waterfront community park along the shorelines of Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin.

As Waterfront Practice Director, Stangland will focus on the needs of the firm's current clients and strengthening the company's position as a leading design and engineering firm for waterfront environments. He will also identify opportunities to expand the Practice's proven expertise in water modeling and water resources to provide clients with integrated, resilient solutions for coastal habitat protection and restoration, green infrastructure, living shorelines, and other water-oriented performance landscapes.

"The landscape architecture and urban design arena is ever-evolving," stated Troy Thompson, a managing partner at SmithGroupJJR. "Jason is a talented designer and respected mentor. His expertise, passion and leadership will ensure our Waterfront Practice remains at the forefront of this evolution."

A sampling of SmithGroupJJR's notable, award-winning waterfront work includes:

- Ayia Napa Marina & Resort – Situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, SmithGroupJJR was commissioned to provide integrated planning, design and engineering services for a 70-acre mixed-use development, including a 600-slip mega-yacht marina, private villas, a working waterfront and boatyard, two contemporary high-rise condominium towers, a community event center, retail spaces, and luxury resort amenities.

- Renewal of Detroit's riverfront – This decade-long multi-phase series of improvements along the Detroit River included a new multipurpose RiverWalk; development of Milliken State Park and Harbor—Michigan's first urban state park and marina; creation of Lowland Park—the only wetland community within Detroit's urban core; and a range of additional spaces and amenities that promote ecological restoration, education, recreation and more.

- Revitalization of Milwaukee's Downtown Lakefront – Planning and design for a major downtown cultural and recreational district spanning one mile of Milwaukee's Lake Michigan waterfront, integrating two museums and an urban state park.

Stangland earned a Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture from the University of Wisconsin—Madison.

SmithGroupJJR (www.smithgroupjjr.com) is one of the world's preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 12 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design and delivery. The firm partners with forward-looking clients to maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroupJJR creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

