Week of Safety-Focused Events Occurring Throughout Canada

TORONTO, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symposiums, safety expos, and national safety awards are some of the hundreds of celebratory events occurring throughout Canada as part of North America Occupational Safety (NAOSH) Week, May 6-12.



"NAOSH Week events in workplaces and communities salute our Canadian safety resolve," states Kathy Tull, President, Canadian Society of Safety Engineering.





"Each of us goes to work each day expecting to come home safe," states the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering president Kathy Tull, CHSC, CRSP. "It is inspiring to see the effort of Canadians to continue making safety a habit. NAOSH Week events in workplaces and communities salute our Canadian safety resolve."

"People are not machines," states Dr. Robert Long, a pioneer in safety psychology, in an address at the NAOSH Week Launch in Victoria, BC this morning. "We must humanize risk to better tackle safety." The audience is comprised of leaders from government, industry and Canada's top occupational safety organizations.

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety is announcing the winners of this year's Canadian Youth Safety Video Contest for their video at the official launch. The top three videos are being premiered at the event and can be viewed on the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety website, www.ccohs.ca.

A highlight of the launch was the presentation of the Safety Champion Awards. Innovative programs and poignant stories compelled the judges to recognize five extraordinary individuals and teams from government, industry and labour. "This expanded recognition program is unique because it focuses on those whose passion about safety motivates and impacts others," explains Tull.

NAOSH Week events celebrating safety across Canada put a spotlight on the importance of health and safety. Some of the events are:

Legal Marijuana and Work – St. John's, NL

– St. John's, NL Mock Coroner's Inquest – Hamilton, ON

– Hamilton, ON Workplace Safety Lessons from Mt Everest – Saskatoon, SK

– Saskatoon, SK Respectful Workplaces in the #MeToo Era – Kelowna, BC

– Kelowna, BC Emergency Responders in the Park – Edmonton, AB

Edmonton, AB Make Hands Matter in the Workplace – Waterford, ON

– Waterford, ON Home & Work Safety BBQ – Whitehorse, YT

– Whitehorse, YT Safety First Symposium – Cape Breton, NS

A full list of NAOSH Week events are at www.naosh.ca.

Contact

Perry Ruehlen

250-537-7851 | pruehlen@csse.org

NAOSH Week: May 6-12, 2018

Making Safety a Habit

NAOSH Week (#NAOSHWeek) is led by the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering

www.naosh.ca | www.csse.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43d4d8ac-0764-49f1-8114-a64ea7f611b2