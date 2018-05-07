NeuLion Announces Closing of Acquisition by Endeavor

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuLion, Inc. (TSX:NLN), a leading technology product and service provider specializing in the digital video broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand content to Internet-enabled devices, today closed its previously announced acquisition by sports and entertainment leader Endeavor.



Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, each share of NeuLion common stock that was issued and outstanding on May 7, 2018 was automatically converted into the right to receive $0.84 in cash, without interest and subject to deduction for any required withholding tax.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, NeuLion common stock will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Stockholders of NeuLion will shortly receive instructions regarding the delivery of their share certificates and payment of their merger consideration.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX:NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content in up to 4K/HDR on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide including the NFL, NBA, UFC, EFL, EuroLeague, World Surf League, Univision, Sky Sports, Eleven Sports Network and others. NeuLion powers the entire video ecosystem for content owners and rights holders, consumer electronic companies, and third party video integrators through its MainConcept business. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, NY.

