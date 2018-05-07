Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services

Press Release

Telefónica extends its existing SD-WAN infrastructure to include software-defined data centers (SDDC) - modernizes datacenter network architecture for massive scale, agility and efficiency.

7th May 2018

Mountain View, California - Nokia and its venture focused on software-defined networking (SDN), Nuage Networks, are partnering with Telefónica Spain to build an open, elastic and highly secure data center network infrastructure, dramatically expanding the agility, scale and efficiency of its cloud-based services.

A key part of Telefónica's cloud vision is to offer enterprises the ability to easily order, customize and configure value-added services through a self-service portal for on-demand delivery. Having already deployed an SD-WAN infrastructure in 2017, Telefónica is leveraging and extending that investment to include modern software-defined data centers (SDDC). The Nuage Networks Virtualized Networks Services (VCS) solution automates secure connectivity and network services across efficient and advanced datacenter fabrics powered by Nokia and Nuage Networks routers. This modernization will propel Telefónica service offerings ranging from enterprise hosting and co-location to enterprise wide-area networks (WAN) and enterprise cloud infrastructure.

The Nuage Networks VCS solution allows Telefónica to accelerate the provisioning of new customers, applications and networks with cloud-scale efficiency. The solution automatically establishes networking configurations, with quality of service (QoS) and security policies. It also enables zero-touch, policy-based network automation of applications running on any infrastructure, whether virtual machines, containers or bare-metal servers. The solution is OpenStack compliant and fully certified with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack platform.

Additionnally Nuage Networks will enable hybrid cloud seamless interconnection between Private DC, Telefónica SDDC and Public Clouds, where Telefónica's customers require solutions to address the needs of cloud-based applications such as cloudbursting, optimizing latency, virtualized networking and routing services.

To implement Telefónica's advanced leaf-spine datacenter architecture - a specialized topology that minimizes latency and bottlenecks - Nokia and Nuage Networks are delivering routing platforms with the density, flexibility, and cost efficiency to meet Telefónica's objectives across the full range of interfaces. Telefónica's hosted infrastructure ensures that enterprises get the highest level of agility and responsiveness, while avoiding the complexity and risks of managing their own cloud.

Joaquín Mata, director of operations, network and IT at Telefónica España, said: "To meet the rapidly emerging business requirements for agility and on-demand deployments, we moved aggressively to build our business connectivity services around a new cloud-based architecture. Nuage Networks provided us with a highly scalable SDN architecture that could support all our services across all our regions without disruption. We are confident our customers will significantly improve their businesses with these new cloud-based services."

Sunil Khandekar, founder and chief executive officer of Nuage Networks from Nokia, said: "The IT, communications and service needs of today's enterprises have much higher demands than just a few years ago and therefore require new technologies to support them. We worked closely with Telefónica to assure the Nuage Networks SDN solutions address the requirements of its entire network infrastructure from the data center to remote WAN sites around the globe. Enterprise customers who need more flexibility and agility to quickly propel themselves into new markets can get it through trusted providers like Telefónica."

Overview of the solution to be deployed:

The Nuage Networks VCS enables Telefónica to automate the configuration, management and optimization of virtual networks in the datacenter, including bandwidth, QoS policy, and security services.

The Nuage Networks VCS provides per-tenant micro-segmentation and access controls to individual applications and workloads, irrespective of whether they are bare metal, virtual machines, or containers.

Nuage Networks enables Telefónica to deliver SD-WAN and SDDC services using a single common Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP), paving the way for a massively multi-tenant, fully automated and highly secure SDN infrastructure that spans the datacenter, the branch and the cloud.

Telefónica's SDDC solution combines high performance routing and gateway functionality delivered by Nokia's FP4-powered 7750 SR-1 routers for datacenter gateway and tera-leaf functionality. Nokia 7250 IXR-10 routers are deployed as super spine nodes, delivering massive density for 100GbE interconnection. Both platforms share the common SR OS operating system, proven over years of deployment in networks of leading operators, including Telefónica. Virtualized instantiations of network functions such as route reflectors (VSR-RR) are also based on the SR OS, and seamlessly deployed alongside SDDC & carrier SDN implementations.

The Nuage Networks 210 WBX will be used as a data center leaf router, offering a high density, flexible, cost-effective solution for 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE and 100GbE interfaces.

About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning 'cloud'. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the rapidly growing IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net, read the latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

The company has a significant presence in 17 countries and 344 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

If you would like to know more about the Telefónica, please visit www.telefonica.com

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

