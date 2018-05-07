Global Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market Will Reach USD 470 million by 2024: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market by Type (Concrete Floating Dock, Wood Floating Dock, Metal Floating Dock, and Plastic Floating Dock), and by Application (Residential and Commercial)– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 – 2024".

According to the report, the global floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market was valued at around USD 350 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 470 million by 2024. The global floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 3.5% between 2017 and 2024.

Browse through 18 Tables & 31 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024".

Request Free Sample Report of Global Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/floating-docks-drive-on-boat-lifts-market

Market Report Highlights:

Metal floating dock dominated the type segment in global floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market. Heavy duty commercial application of metal docks will boost the growth of commercial segment during the forecast period.

Floating docks are not considered effective for heavy loading or unloading. Furthermore, the high initial cost investment for large-scale projects is expected to restrict the growth of the global floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market.

Commercial application segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The increasing preference for floating docks over stationary docks, owing to its specifications such as ease of installation, convenience to customers, durability, and others will drive the segment throughout the forecast period.

North America held the dominant position in the global floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market with more than 35% share in 2016. Highly developed shipping industry and increasing use of floating docks in marine securities will boost the floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market in the region. The metal floating dock segment is expected to dominate the U.S. market over the forecast period.

Europe held the second largest market share of around 33% in 2016 for global floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market in terms of revenue. Germany is one of the largest seafaring nations in the world. Moreover, the German shipping industry generates a significant revenue share in the international market.

China and India are some of the leading countries that are expected to contribute a significant share in the floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market in the Asia Pacific. The factors such as rising marine security and increasing disposable income in the developing countries are expected to propel the growth of Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, the region is also expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Brazil is expected to dominate the Latin America floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market, owing to developing shipping industry and rise in the adoption of the floating docks in the region.

Slow economic growth and high use of traditional stationary docks in the Middle East & Africa is expected to limit the growth of the market in this region.

Download Free Report Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/floating-docks-drive-on-boat-lifts-market

According to the analysts and insights shared by industry experts during primary research, metal floating docks segment will serve as a prominent growth platform for floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market, owing to increasing use of aluminum and steel frame docks for heavy duty application. The plastic floating docks segment held the second largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. The plastic decking contains no organic materials, these decking is typically made out of polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, or combination of the three. On the basis of application, the commercial segment contributed for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016. Increasing marine security and waterfront businesses globally will significantly boost the market over the forecast period.

Ease of accessibility and safety provided by floating docks will majorly drive the floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market. The floating docks are used to ensure that the boat is stable; it also allows in performing minor repairs or other work which is needed. Floating docks adjusts automatically to the high and low water conditions, therefore, are considered as the best solution for keeping the boat dry and safe when it is not in use. Whereas, heavy loading and unloading pose a major challenge to the use of the floating docks during the forecast period.

Ask the Analyst: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/floating-docks-drive-on-boat-lifts-market

Floating dock is a structure that can be submerged to permit the entry and docking of a ship and is also used for lifting the ship from the water for repairs, or alternatively, it can be referred as a submersible floating structure that can raise a vessel out of the water and serve as a dry dock. Docks are considered to be the best option to improve the functionality of an adjacent shoreline. There are various types of dock systems available in the market such as heavy duty, lightweight, and others, which is based on their utilization in the residential or commercial applications.

The market for floating docks and drive-on boat lifts is segmented by different types and applications. High durability and corrosion resistant properties of metal floating docks keep them dominant over the other types of floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market. In metal floating docks, the aluminum docks are most popular in use, owing to its lightweight and high resistance features. Unlike other metals such as steel, it is heavy and much more susceptible to corrosion. The plastic floating dock holds the second largest market share in global floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market. Plastic floating docks are considered to be safe and provide easy drive-on mounting and dismounting, as they are made with molecular weight, high-density polyethylene, and with less gaps in docking systems making dock blocks safer and minimizes the possible injury. The plastic floating dock segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Browse the full " Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market by Type (Concrete Floating Dock, Wood Floating Dock, Metal Floating Dock, and Plastic Floating Dock), and by Application (Residential and Commercial)– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 – 2024" report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/floating-docks-drive-on-boat-lifts-market

Based on applications, the global floating docks market is dominated by the commercial segment. Commercially docks are important in waterfront businesses, as it offers long-term property value for the owners and provides convenience for customers. Floating docks are a budget-friendly and highly economical alternative for the dock owners who seek convenience. They provide convenience, especially in areas where the water level fluctuates. Modular composite docks have made installation and customization easy thus boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Whereas the Asia Pacific is having a significant share in the floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market and is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing waterfront campgrounds, and government agencies, such as the parks department thus positively contributing to the growth of the floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market in the Asia Pacific.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/floating-docks-drive-on-boat-lifts-market

The major market players in the floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market are AccuDock, Basta Boatlifts, Bellingham Marine, Candock, Carolina Waterworks, Inc. (Safe Haven), Cubisystem, Dock Blocks, EZ Dock, Flotation Systems Inc., HydroHoist Marine Group, Ingemar, JetDock Systems, Inc., Jetfloat, MariCorp, Marine IP Ltd. (VersaDock), Marinetek, Martini Alfredo, Meeco Sullivan, PMS Dockmarine, Pontech, SF Marina Systems, Shenzhen Blue Ocean Engineering Co., Ltd., Sunstream Boat Lifts, Technomarine, Wahoo Docks, and Walcon Marine Ltd., among others.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2834

The global floating docks and drive-on boat lifts market is segmented on the basis of the type, applications, and the geographical regions.

Global Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market: Type Segment Analysis

Concrete Floating Dock

Wood Floating Dock

Metal Floating Dock

Plastic Floating Dock

Global Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Global Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

In-Pipe Inspection Robots Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automated-storage-retrieval-system-market

Steel Forging Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/steel-forging-market

Air Compressor Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/air-compressor-market

Welding Products Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/welding-products-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://industrydailynews.com | http://www.e-marketresearch.com | http://marketglobalnews.com | http://theindustrytoday.com | https://detroitnews24.com | http://thebookofkindle.com

Contact Us: Joel John 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202 New York, 10001, United States Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651 Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com