Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Colony Northstar, Inc. - CLNS

RADNOR, Pa., May 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE:CLNS) ("Colony NorthStar" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities February 28, 2017 and March 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Colony NorthStar and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Colony NorthStar's Healthcare and Investment Management segments were performing worse than reported; and (ii) as a result, Colony NorthStar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Colony NorthStar's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses when the truth was revealed.

On March 1, 2018, Colony NorthStar reported its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Therein the Company disclosed to investors a goodwill impairment of $375 million attributable to its Healthcare and Investment Management segments.

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $1.78 per share, or nearly 23%, to close on March 1, 2018 at $6.00 per share.

Investors who purchased Colony NorthStar securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 5, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kaskela Law or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff a class member must meet certain legal requirements.

