FACEBOOK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

NEW ORLEANS, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 21, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 3, 2017 and March 23, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Facebook and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fb/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 21, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had engaged in a practice of allowing third party companies to access the personal data of millions of users without their consent for advertising and political research, in violation of its own data privacy policies; (ii) the discovery of those actions would likely result in increased scrutiny and/or fines by government regulators; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Facebook's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact: