VivoPower International PLC to Present at the 3rd annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference hosted by RHK Capital and Reed Smith

London, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) ("VivoPower"), a global solar power producer, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 3rd annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference on May 9, 2018 at 09.05 AM EST. CEO Carl Weatherley-White of VivoPower will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors. In addition, Carl Weatherley-White will participate in the Disruptive Clean Tech Panel on May 9, at 10:45am EST.

The 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover life science companies focusing on solutions to unmet medical needs and growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a global solar power producer and storage company that is developing, building and operating projects on a global basis in a capital efficient manner. VivoPower does this by aggregating photovoltaic (PV) solar projects underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements, arranging corporate and project financing, engineering design and equipment procurement and managing the construction and development of such solar PV projects.

