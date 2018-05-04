Market Overview

Dream Industrial REIT Q1 2018 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

May 04, 2018 5:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079
  For International please dial: 416-216-4169
Passcode: 6802 324#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 218 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 19 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada with a growing presence in the United States. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT

Brian Pauls Lenis Quan
Chief Executive Officer  Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-2365  (416) 365-2353
bpauls@dream.ca  lquan@dream.ca

