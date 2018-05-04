Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (NASDAQ:WTFC) will present at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference to be held in Denver on May 8 - 10, 2018. Wintrust management will make a presentation that is scheduled to begin at 9:55 AM, Mountain Time, on May 9, 2018.



This event will be webcast and may be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco39/wtfc/ or at Wintrust's website at www.wintrust.com by clicking on the "Investor Relations" link and then clicking on "Investor News and Events" page and then clicking on the "Presentations and Conference Calls" page. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 90 days after the conference. There is no charge to access the event.

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $28 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries with over 150 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, the Company operates various non-bank business units, including one of the largest commercial insurance premium finance companies operating in the United States and Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Edward J. Wehmer, President & Chief Executive Officer David A. Dykstra, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (847) 939-9000 Website address: www.wintrust.com