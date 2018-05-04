EDGE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Edge Therapeutics, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 22, 2018

NEW YORK, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Edge Therapeutics, Inc. ("Edge Therapeutics") (NASDAQ:EDGE) securities between December 29, 2017 and March 27, 2018 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/edge-therapeutics-inc?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Edge Therapeutics lead product candidate EG-1962 would likely fail a futility analysis in connection with the NEWTON 2 study; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Edge's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 28, 2018, Edge Therapeutics disclosed "that a pre-specified interim analysis on data from the Day 90 visit of the first 210 subjects randomized and treated in the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study of EG-1962 demonstrated a low probability of achieving a statistically-significant difference compared to the standard of care in the study's primary endpoint, if the study is fully enrolled." As a result, the Data Monitoring Committee "recommended that the study be stopped based on its conclusion that the study has a low probability of meeting its primary endpoint." Based on the DMC recommendation, Edge Therapeutics decided to discontinue the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study.

If you suffered a loss in Edge Therapeutics you have until June 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/edge-therapeutics-inc?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com