TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2018 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) (the "Company" or "TransAtlantic") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the first quarter of 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.



Conference Call

On January 16, 2018, the Company announced the formation of a strategic committee of the board of directors and the engagement of a financial advisor to market the Company and explore strategic alternatives to increase shareholder value. The marketing process is ongoing, and the Company expects to receive indications of interest during the second quarter of 2018. Therefore, the Company has decided not to hold an earnings call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2018.

About TransAtlantic

The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Company holds interests in developed and undeveloped properties in Turkey and Bulgaria.

(NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION, OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the earnings release referred to herein contain statements concerning the issuance of an operations update, the marketing of the Company, the Company's planned future operations and future use of capital, the Company's access to capital and capital resources, the Company's reserves, and the Company's production and sale of oil and natural gas as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, and information about future events, conditions, results of operations, and performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, access to sufficient capital; market prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil products; estimates of reserves and economic assumptions; the ability to produce and transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; economic conditions in the countries and provinces in which the Company carries on business, especially economic slowdowns; actions by governmental authorities; receipt of required approvals; increases in taxes; legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to fracture stimulation activities; changes in environmental and other regulations; renegotiations of contracts; political uncertainty, including actions by insurgent groups or other conflict; outcomes of litigation; the negotiation and closing of material contracts; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Chad D. Burkhardt

Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

(214) 265-4705

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

16803 Dallas Parkway

Addison, Texas 75001

http://www.transatlanticpetroleum.com