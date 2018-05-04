Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 5, 2018 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held earlier today are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Enerflex.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert S. Boswell 67,458,685 95.12% 3,471,604 4.88% Maureen Cormier Jackson 70,275,376 99.08% 654,913 0.92% W. Byron Dunn 69,236,803 97.62% 1,693,486 2.38% J. Blair Goertzen 70,266,705 99.07% 663,584 0.93% H. Stanley Marshall 69,052,953 97.36% 1,877,336 2.64% Kevin J. Reinhart 70,276,436 99.08% 653,853 0.92% Stephen J. Savidant 70,275,136 99.08% 655,153 0.92% Michael A. Weill 70,459,686 99.34% 470,603 0.66% Helen J. Wesley 68,508,343 96.59% 2,421,946 3.41%

About Enerflex

Enerflex is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company's broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex's expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX". For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

