Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Presents New Data on its Proprietary X-Series™ Cellular Processing Systems

Two posters presented at the International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT)

2018 Annual Meeting

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. ("Cesca" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KOOL) today announced that Zelenia Contreras, product manager of Cesca's device subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, has presented two posters at the ISCT 2018 Annual Meeting, which is being held May 2-5, 2018 at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal in Montreal, Québec. The posters provide an overview of the Company's novel X-Series™ automated cellular processing systems:

X-BACS ™ for the selection and harvest of target cells from blood products,



for the selection and harvest of target cells from blood products, X-Wash™ for the efficient removal of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) from thawed leukapheresis.

"The X-BACS and X-Wash, are both components of our novel CAR-TXpress™ platform which, can meaningfully accelerate existing CAR-T manufacturing workflows," said Phil Coelho, Chief Technology Officer of ThermoGenesis, Cesca's Device Division. "CAR-T manufacturing is currently an expensive, complex and time-consuming process, and we believe the automation of key steps will provide a superior clinical product at lower cost, and less time, to the benefit of patients in need."

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Novel Buoyancy Based Cell Selection: X-BACS Technology

Poster number/abstract ID number: 380

Summary: New developments in cell biology and genetic engineering have revolutionized the field of medicine, and some of the greatest advancements have been observed in the field of immuno-oncology. Efficient isolation of desired cell populations is the cornerstone in the development, manufacturing and quality control of these emerging cell therapies.

This poster provides a summary of a buoyancy-based cell selection methodology, developed by ThermoGenesis, that isolates desired cell population(s) from a mixture of cell types, such as mononuclear cell (MNC) fraction preparations from whole blood. This method employs antibody-based targeted selection of cells using buoyant lipid microbubbles. T-cells were labeled in the mixture using the CD3 antibody, and microbubbles targeting the labeled T-cells were used to isolate CD3+ T-cells from the mixture.

CD3+ T-cells were selected from both MNC fractions using the X-BACS System. A mean CD3+ recovery of 83.5%, 96.3% viability and 95.1% purity was obtained from Ficoll MNC fractions while a mean CD3+ recovery of 89.0%, 98.3% viability and 97.3% purity was obtained from X-Lab MNC fractions.

Title: Quick and Easy Method for Removal of DMSO from Thawed Cellular Products

Poster number/abstract ID number: 381

Summary: Cell products, such as hematopoietic stem cells, have been cryopreserved and stored for decades using the cryoprotectant DMSO at ultra-low temperatures. However, DMSO has been identified as a probable cause of infusion related adverse events. As such, removal of this cryoprotectant, and cellular lysis byproducts, after thawing, may lessen or remove infusion related complications.

This poster provides an overview of a quick and easy method, developed by ThermoGenesis, to wash thawed apheresis products using the X-Wash System. In the presented study, cryopreserved apheresis samples (quarter collection) were thawed, diluted with thaw-wash buffer and transferred into a single-use cartridge. The cartridge was then loaded onto the control module which was programmed to perform a three-wash cycle protocol. Utilizing this protocol, which was completed in less than one-hour, nucleated cell recoveries were greater than 85% with no significant loss of viability. In summary, ThermoGenesis' X-Wash System provides a rapid, automated, and reproducible method for washing DMSO from thawed cell products.

About the International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting

ISCT is a global society of clinicians, regulators, technologists, and industry partners with a shared vision to translate cellular therapy into safe and effective therapies to improve patients' lives. ISCT members gain access to an influential global community of peers, experts, and organizations invested in cell therapy. ISCT offers a unique collaboration between academia, regulatory bodies, and industry partners in cell therapy translation.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. Its device division, ThermoGenesis Corp., provides a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company is developing an automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform that addresses the critical unmet need for better cellular manufacturing and controls (CMC) for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. Cesca is an affiliated company of China-based Boyalife Group.

