Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

NEW YORK, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) (the "Company"), today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, subsequent to the New York Stock Exchange close.



The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 524-5743 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (615) 247-0088. Participants should reference Medley Management Inc. and the conference ID of 4399459 when prompted. Following the call you may access a replay of the event via audio webcast. This conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the Company's website, http://www.mdly.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

ABOUT MEDLEY

Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley's national direct origination franchise, with over 75 people, is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has over $5 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) (TASE:MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, a credit interval fund, Sierra Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:SRNTX) and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 15 years, Medley has provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America. 1

Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE:MDLX) and (NYSE:MDLQ). Medley Capital Corporation is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:MCC) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on both the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE:MCV), (NYSE:MCX) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol (TASE:MCC.B1).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements". Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

This release does not constitute an offer of any Medley Fund.

1 Medley Management Inc. is the parent company of Medley LLC and several registered investment advisors (collectively, "Medley"). Assets under management refers to assets of our funds, which represents the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Assets under management are as of December 31, 2017.