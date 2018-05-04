BeiGene to Present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and BEIJING, China, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston. The presentation is scheduled for 9:20 AM ET on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.



A live webcast can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene's website at http://ir.beigene.com/. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 1,100 employees in China, the United States, and Australia, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.i

