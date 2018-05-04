LVL UP EXPO Gears Up with Gear.Club Realistic Racing Simulators

TORONTO, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennial Esports Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GAME) (OTCQB:MLLLF), a mobile video game publisher focused on Esports and Racing, today announced that it is partnering with LVL UP EXPO to serve as title sponsor at the number one video game, technology, and anime convention, being held this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



As part of the partnership, Millennial is providing attendees with the chance to participate in live Gear.Club races using immersive racing simulators. Previously used only as part of the wildly successful Gear.Club Cash Races series, this is the first time the simulators will be available outside of thE Arena, Millennial's dedicated Las Vegas Esports arena.

"We've had such a great response to the live races, and such great feedback on the purpose-built simulators that we wanted to give more gamers the chance to enjoy the full Gear.Club experience," said Millennial Esports' Andy Kuhlman, general manager of thE Arena. "We couldn't think of a better opportunity than LVL UP EXPO, which every gamer has circled on their calendar. We're excited to work with Colten and the team and are expecting an absolutely fantastic weekend."

Using four immersive live racing simulators, individuals race against friends and other racers on Millennial's proprietary racing game title, Gear.Club. The unique never-before-seen competitive experience, played on Gear.Club Unlimited for Nintendo Switch, provides gamers with a heart pounding thrill ride and the thrill of beating their competitors. Available throughout the weekend at LVL UP EXPO, it is an exciting opportunity for both long-time and new fans of Gear.Club to take their passion for racing to the next level in real competition.

"We've been fans of Gear.Club for a long time and what the guys at Millennial are doing with the simulators is taking it to a whole new level," said Colten Pipken of LVL UP EXPO. "We're thrilled to be able to partner with Millennial at this year's conference and are super excited for all our attendees to have a chance to try their hand at real world racing."

LVL UP EXPO takes place from May 4-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Full details on location, hours, and ticket availability visit http://lvlupexpo.com/. Gear.Club Cash Prize Tournaments are taking place every Thursday - Saturday at 5:00 PM at thE Arena in downtown Las Vegas.

About Millennial Esports Corp.

Millennial Esports Corp. (MEC) is a vertically integrated mobile gaming publisher leading a revolution to fuse esports racing and professional motorsport through a global competition model. MEC is utilizing its gaming franchises and IP to engage millions of new players. Combined with its virtual and live tournament platforms, gaming analytics capability, and motorsport IP - including World's Fastest Gamer - MEC is uniquely positioned to become the market leader in Esport Racing.

