Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) today announced that the twelve nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 7, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2018 in Montréal. The voting results are detailed below:



NOMINEES FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % William D. Anderson 168,668,643 99.61 658,107 0.39 Donald C. Berg 168,219,424 99.35 1,107,326 0.65 Maryse Bertrand 169,294,884 99.98 31,866 0.02 Marcello (Marc) Caira 169,278,538 99.97 48,212 0.03 Glenn J. Chamandy 169,290,500 99.98 36,250 0.02 Shirley E. Cunningham 167,574,217 98.96 1,752,533 1.04 Russell Goodman 167,348,097 98.83 1,978,653 1.17 George Heller 168,617,512 99.58 709,238 0.42 Charles M. Herington 168,841,132 99.71 485,618 0.29 Craig A. Leavitt 169,293,068 99.98 33,682 0.02 Anne Martin-Vachon 168,870,298 99.73 456,452 0.27 Gonzalo F. Valdes-Fauli 164,322,695 97.04 5,004,055 2.96

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms. In addition, we sell directly to consumers through our own direct-to-consumer platforms.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With over 50,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuinegildan.com, respectively.