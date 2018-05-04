TokenMatch Debuts at New York Blockchain Week

New York, New York, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TokenMatch (www.tokenmatch.net), a joint venture between CoinAgenda founder Michael Terpin and Lydians Capital managing partner Leonard Boord, will debut a global series of token presentations for funds, family offices and accredited token buyers at an exclusive kickoff event in midtown Manhattan on Friday, May 18, from 8 am until 6 pm, at the end of the first New York Blockchain Week.



The one-day matchmaking event, which takes place in private boardrooms at Convene, 810 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, features 21 carefully selected ICOs (with a minimum ranking of 4.0 on a scale of five and average ranking of 4.5 on aggregated ICO ranking sites) with 80+ top investors and funds experienced in the digital currency sector.

"This is an industry-first, and we've had a tremendous response," said Terpin. "Companies are parading around the world on breakneck pace of conferences and tours, all in the hopes of meeting the right investors. While each conference may well supply a new investor contact or two, this is the only event in the cryptocurrency space where every token company and foundation presents times in one day to more than 80 prospective token buyers."

How this works: Investors and token buyers are separated into four boardrooms, each holding an average of 20 or more buyers. Each token team has 20 minutes to present to each boardroom, for a total of an hour and 20 minutes at the podicum (four 20-minute presentations to 80+ investors total) in one day. Hot breakfast and lunch, plus breaks, demo stations and a cocktail party add additional opportunities to network and persuade potential token buyers.

"Large conferences where anyone who can buy a ticket attends, and thousands do, are not the ideal setting for deal making," noted TokenMatch co-founder Leonard Boord, managing director of Lydians Capital. "TokenMatch is a great opportunity for token project founders to meet only investors, including some of the most influential funds in the blockchain world, in a closed-door environment."

Token Match, created and organized by CoinAgenda founder Michael Terpin and Lydians Capital managing partner Leonard Boord, is an exclusive, high-end event, featuring meals and a cocktail party. Attendance is by invitation only and limited to 21 ICOs team founders and 80+ investors. The first event is being held during New York Blockchain Week, with subsequent events planned for Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and other cities.

