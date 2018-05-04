Alta Mesa Resources to Release 1Q 2018 Results on May 14th

HOUSTON, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) announced today that it will release First Quarter 2018 earnings on Monday, May 14th, 2018, before the stock market opens. Alta Mesa invites you to listen to its conference call to discuss these results on that date at 2:00 p.m. Central time. If you wish to participate in this conference call, dial 888-347-8149 (toll free in US/Canada) or 412-902-4228. A webcast of the call and any related materials will be available on the Company's website at www.altamesa.net. Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the live broadcast by dialing 844-512-2921 (toll free in US/Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International calls), and referencing Conference ID # 10120251.



Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, and through Kingfisher Midstream, LLC provides best-in-class midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing and marketing to producers in the STACK play.

