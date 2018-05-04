Lakeland Financial Corporation to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell May 7

WARSAW, Ind., May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, announced today that it will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York. In honor of the occasion, David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael L. Kubacki, Chairman, will ring the closing bell at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 7.



Findlay and Kubacki will be accompanied by the company's board of directors and management committee. Lakeland Financial Corporation has been listed on the Nasdaq exchange since August of 1997, when the company became publicly held.



"Our partnership with Nasdaq has been a critical contributor to our long term performance for shareholders," Findlay said. "Nasdaq's commitment to both Lakeland Financial and the financial services sector has been valuable."



A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Lake City Bank, a $4.7 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fourth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 49 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

Contact

Lisa M. O'Neill

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(574) 267-9125 office

lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com