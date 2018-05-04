Bridgeline Digital's Tom McGourty as CX Panelist at B2B Online 2018 Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), The Digital Engagement Company™, is excited to announce that Tom McGourty, Bridgeline's Executive Vice President of Business Development, will be a panelist at the 2018 B2B Online Digital Marketing Conference for Manufacturers and Distributors. B2B Online 2018 runs from May 7th to May 9th in Chicago.



The CX Panel Discussion, titled "Putting the ‘CX' in B2B," will take place at 3pm CST on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018. Included in the discussion will be pre-sales engagement, sales processes, driving customer loyalty and supporting the post-sale relationship.

For more information about the panel, please visit the B2B Online website here.

About B2B Online

B2B Online is the interactive event for eCommerce, digital and marketing executives from America's leading manufacturers and distributors. The conference will draw over 900 executives seeking to develop the tools they need to power innovative, future-looking omnichannel experiences for their customers.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound (formerly iAPPS) platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to ensure marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

