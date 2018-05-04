Performance Horizon Launches Registration for its First Annual U.S. Innovation Day in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Horizon, the leading provider of partner marketing software for global brands, announced today that registration is now open for its San Francisco Innovation Day event. Innovation Day is a series of events tailored to the partner marketing industry that are staged in leading cities worldwide. SF Innovation Day 2018 is the sixth such event, and the first to take place in the United States.



"Innovation Day is the perfect venue for people who are passionate about strategic partnerships to make connections and share best practices," said Performance Horizon CRO Pete Mycock, who will host the event. "We are thrilled to be organizing another great gathering for our clients and partners."

This year's speakers include Travelocity Senior Manager Strategic Partnerships JoAnn Webster, Mastercard VP Digital Partners David Galvan, RetailMeNot Director of Travel Cormac Jonas, Branch CRO Eric Stein, and more.

The Innovation Day event series attracts senior-level marketers from leading domestic and global brands who gather to discuss game-changing partnerships and innovations that affect partner marketers. Innovation Day combines keynotes and panel discussions with networking opportunities that bring innovators together to connect and collaborate.

SF Innovation Day 2018 will take place on Tuesday, May 15th, from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Bluxome Street Winery. Prospective attendees can now register to attend.

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Performance Horizon Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence. Hundreds of the world's largest brands leverage our real-time technology to drive and manage more than $6B in sales across 214 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about Performance Horizon and partner marketing, visit performancehorizon.com.

