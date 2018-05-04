7-Eleven's Legendary Bring Your Own Cup Day Returns for Two Back-to-Back Days!

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7-Eleven Canada has announced this year's Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup Day taking place on Friday, May 18th and Saturday, May 19th. 7-Eleven Canada invites fans to celebrate with a creative DIY vessel for BYOC Day and challenges its customers to push the boundaries even further. Fill up an avant-garde container with your favourite Slurpee flavours for only $2.00. Past events have seen wacky and wild vessels, from milk jugs to rice cookers and tea kettles. The fifth annual Slurpee BYOC Day is a two-day affair that is packed with creativity and mouth-watering flavours.



"Every year, Bring Your Own Cup Day is highly anticipated by our fans," said Doug Rosencrans, General Manager and Vice President of 7-Eleven Canada. "Our loyal customers never fail to amaze us. The genuine fun and creativity they bring is incredible and it's made BYOC Day one of our legacy events."

Customers can fill up their own choice of container with a wide variety of Slurpee flavours, including three limited-time-only flavours, Crush Banana, Pepsi Black Cherry and Crush Jelly Bean – only available at 7-Eleven. BYOC Day encourages fans to get imaginative, but does come with a few restrictions. Containers must be within 26cm in diameter, watertight, clean and hygienic. There is a limit of one container per person per day and no refills.

"Aside from 7-Eleven Day, Bring Your Own Cup Day is our most celebrated event," said Rosencrans. "It encourages fans to really think outside-the-box and the small restrictions fuel the fun. We're eager to see what our fans come up with this year!"

Scan your 7Rewards app to earn points toward free drinks and food, such as Slurpee, croissants, snacks and sandwiches. Every 7th cup is still free. Earn double points with every scan from May 18th – 21st with our Members Long Weekend. More information on Bring Your Own Cup Day is available for Canadian customers at https://www.slurpee.ca/byoc/.

About 7 Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Dallas, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and licenses more than 65,000 7-Eleven stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7elevenstores.ca.

Contact:

Sandra Shechter

Sandra@boojemedia.com

778.889.1808