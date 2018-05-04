Delcath to Present at the RHK Capital 2018 Disruptive Growth and Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:DCTHD), an interventional oncology Company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers, announces that Jennifer K. Simpson, Ph.D., MSN, CRNP, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delcath, will present at the RHK Capital 2018 Disruptive Growth and Healthcare Conference being held May 8-9, 2018 at Reed Smith, LLP in New York. Dr. Simpson's presentation details are as follows:



Panel Presentation:

Session: Disruptive Injectables & Oncology

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 8 at 1:45-2:45 p.m. EST

Location: Track 2 – Room C/D

Corporate Presentation:

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 8 at 3:25-3:45 p.m. EST

Location: Room A/B

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology Company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product – Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS) – is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. We have commenced a global Phase 3 FOCUS clinical trial for Patients with Hepatic Dominant Ocular Melanoma (OM) and plan to initiate a Registration trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC). Melphalan/HDS has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system has been commercially available since 2012 under the trade name Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT), where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.