Stereotaxis to Highlight Unique Advantages of Robotic Cardiac Ablation at Heart Rhythm 2018

ST. LOUIS, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCQX:STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announced today that it will participate in the annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Scientific Sessions at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from May 9-12.

On Wednesday, May 9, the independent physician-led Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation will host a symposium to review clinical applications, best practices, and clinical research related to robotic magnetic navigation in electrophysiology.

The Stereotaxis booth will include interactive features that demonstrate the unique experience and capabilities provided by robotic magnetic navigation including navigation simulators, a virtual reality robotic lab, and a hands-on robotic catheter demonstration. In addition, the following renowned physicians will host focused learning seminars at the Stereotaxis booth on Wednesday and Thursday:

Paul Khairy, MD, PhD - Montreal Heart Institute – "Utilizing Robots in Adult Congenital Procedures" – Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Peter Weiss, MD – Intermountain Medical Center – "E­fficient Use of Robotics in Ablation Procedures" – Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

Pasquale Santangeli, MD, PhD – Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania – "Using Robotics to Navigate Di­fficult PVC Anatomy" – Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

In the HRS Rhythm Theatre on Friday, May 11, a distinguished panel of speakers will discuss how robotics is shaping the future of medicine and how the numerous distinct benefits of robotic magnetic navigation provide clinical value to patients and physicians across a broad range of arrhythmias. The session will be chaired by Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, MD, The Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, and featured speakers and topics will include:

Roger Smith, PhD, CTO – Nicholson Center – "The Evolution and Impact of Robotics in Medicine"

Daniel Cooper, MD – Barnes Jewish Hospital – "Catheter Precision, Reach, and Stability"

Pedro Adragão, MD, PhD – Hospital Da Luz – "Improved Patient Safety"

Tamas Szili-Torok, MD, PhD – Erasmus MC – "E­fficient Procedures and Workflow"

J. David Burkhardt, MD, FACC – Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center – "Enabling Procedures and Expanding Practices"

The SCRN Update on Clinical Applications for Robotic Magnetic Navigation for Cardiac Arrhythmia supplement recently published in EP Europace will be discussed at the Stereotaxis booth on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. by SCRN President Dr. Tamas Szili-Torok and incoming SCRN President Dr. Eugene Crystal of Sunnybrook Hospital. In addition, several abstracts will be presented during HRS, which will showcase robotic magnetic navigation technology.

Additional information on Stereotaxis' participation at HRS can be found at www.stereotaxis.com.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Over 100 issued patents support the Stereotaxis platform. The core components of Stereotaxis' systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

