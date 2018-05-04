Longtime San Antonio Commercial Real Estate Firm Rebrands asWorth & Associates

San Antonio, Texas, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio commercial real estate developer R.L. Worth & Associates today announced it is rebranding as Worth & Associates. In addition to the rebrand, the company announced its new leadership team – Clint Worth, President of Development & Brokerage and Jordan Worth Arriaga, President of Operations and Property Management.





Worth & Associates New Leadership Team - Jordan Worth Arriaga and Clint Worth









"I am immensely proud of the work Clint and Jordan have done for our firm over the past decade," said Robert ("Bob") L. Worth, Jr., founder of the firm and Worth & Associates Chairman of the Board. "Their dedication and insight have helped grow our family business, keeping us adaptable and agile to meet the ever-changing real estate environment. I have every confidence that they will only further our success in the future."

Clint Worth has been in the commercial real estate industry for more than 15 years and has worked for Worth & Associates the majority of that time. As President of Development & Brokerage, Clint oversees site selection, design coordination, construction management, leasing, acquisition and disposition as well as on-going asset management of the firm's growing multi-story portfolio. During his tenure, Clint has closed more than $100 million in transactions and completed more than 1.2 million square feet of office and retail space, with a combined value in excess of $250 million.

"My father has built a strong team of dedicated professionals that has become a San Antonio institution over the past 32 years," said Clint. "There have been many changes in the South Texas commercial real estate market over that period of time, but his flexibility and vision has enabled the company to adapt to them all, culminating in one of our most profitable years in 2017. We intend to build on that success record and look forward to another 32 years as leaders in the marketplace."

Jordan Worth Arriaga joined Worth & Associates as Vice President of Finance in 2007. With a strong background in commercial real estate investment banking, Arriaga originated construction and long-term mortgage loans for Worth & Associates and its affiliates in excess of $400 million. As President of Operations and Property Management, Jordan will oversee Worth & Associates property management, accounting and finance personnel and asset management of the large single story portfolio.

"One of the many reasons our company has been so successful is because we exceed our clients' expectations," said Arriaga. "We make it our goal to understand our clients' long-term business needs and develop space plans that facilitate their success. We will continue to offer that unparalleled, exceptional service, just under a new name and leadership."

Established in 1986, Worth & Associates is a locally owned and operated San Antonio based commercial real estate development, investment and brokerage firm that operates exclusively in the South Texas market. The company has a stable portfolio of more than 2.8 million square feet of commercial real estate properties owned and managed internally. Founder, Bob Worth, has long been one of San Antonio's most prominent office developers and an acknowledged leader in San Antonio real estate. The Real Estate Council recently honored Bob as the 2017 recipient of the prestigious Philip M. Barshop Award for his outstanding accomplishments in the industry.

###

About Worth & Associates

Worth & Associates is a locally owned San Antonio commercial real estate development, investment and brokerage firm that operates exclusively in South Texas. With a stable portfolio of more than 2.8 million square feet of commercial real estate properties owned and managed internally, Worth & Associates exceeds clients' expectations by offering exceptional customer service, with a focus on developing flexible, highly efficient buildings and space plans designed to meet tenants' long-term business needs. For more information, visit http://www.worthsa.com.

Attachment

Lesley Ford Worth & Associates 512.363.5160 lesley@theprboutique.com