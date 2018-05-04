Bilibili Inc. to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

SHANGHAI, China, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BILI), an iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 23, 2018 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 24, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-866-519-4004 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: +800-906-601 China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 4369088

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, through May 30, 2018:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: +800-963-117 China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 4369088

About Bilibili Inc.



Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili's users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



In China:

Bilibili Inc.

Juliet Yang

Tel: +86-21-2509 9255 Ext. 8523

E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-5730-6201

E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Alan Wang

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com