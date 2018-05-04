Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced that it will present results from five studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer annual meeting to be held May 8 to 11, 2018 in Montréal, Canada. More information about the symposium can be found here: http://www.brcasymposium.ca/



"We look forward to presenting important new research on risk associated with breast and ovarian cancer gene mutations," said Johnathan Lancaster, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetics. "Our presentations will highlight Myriad's ongoing commitment to research, advances to state-of-the-art hereditary cancer risk assessment and the highest quality of clinical testing."

A list of Myriad presentations at the symposium is below.

Title Author Poster/Abstract

Number Day/Time Myriad

Product Podium Presentation Pheno Analysis Is a Highly Accurate and

Robust Variant Classification Algorithm with

High Tolerance for Reported Clinical History

Errors Karla Bowles Podium

Abstract 192 Wednesday,

May 9, 2018:

8:15-9:45

a.m. EST.

Session 1:

BRCA

biology and

gene variants Myriad

myRisk Poster Presentations Performance of Current Hereditary Breast and

Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) Testing Criteria for The

Detection of Carriers of Pathogenic Variants in

Clinically Significant Breast Cancer Risk Genes

Other Than BRCA1/2 Eric

Rosenthal Poster PO38

Abstract 195 Wednesday,

May 9, 2018:

2:45-4:45

p.m. EST. Myriad

myRisk Comparison of Cancer Risks in Truncating vs.

Missense CHEK2 Pathogenic Variants Erin Mundt Poster PO97

Abstract 194 Wednesday,

May 9, 2018:

2:45-4:35

p.m. EST. Myriad

myRisk Development and Validation of a Combined

Residual Risk Score to Predict Breast Cancer

Risk in Unaffected Women Negative for

Mutations on a Multi-Gene Hereditary Cancer

Panel Elisha

Hughes Poster PO10

Abstract 193 Wednesday,

May 9, 2018:

2:45-4:35

p.m. EST. Myriad

myRisk Families with a Known Mutation in a Cancer

Predisposition Gene: Is Single Site Testing

Always the Best Option for Relatives? Jamie

Willmott Poster PO39

Abstract 196 Wednesday,

May 9, 2018:

2:45-4:35

p.m. EST. Myriad

myRisk

About Myriad myRisk® Hereditary Cancer



The Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses an extensive number of sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms in an 850 step laboratory process to evaluate 28 clinically significant genes associated with eight hereditary cancer sites including: breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate and gastric cancers and melanoma. For more information visit: https://www.myriad.com/products-services/hereditary-cancers/myrisk-hereditary-cancer/.

About riskScore

riskScore is a clinically validated personalized medicine tool that enhances Myriad's myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test. riskScore helps to further predict a women's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer using clinical risk factors and genetic-markers throughout the genome. The test incorporates data from greater than 80 single nucleotide polymorphisms identified through 20 years of genome wide association studies in breast cancer and was validated in our laboratory to predict breast cancer risk in women of European descent. This data is then combined with a best-in-class family and personal history algorithm, the Tyrer-Cuzick model, to provide more patients with individualized breast cancer risk.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

