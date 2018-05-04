Achillion to Present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) announced today that Joseph Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Achillion, will present a corporate overview at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 9:20 a.m. ET at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, http://ir.achillion.com. The audio recording will be archived for 30 days following the live presentation. Please connect to Achillion's website several minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary.

