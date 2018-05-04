Energy XXI Gulf Coast Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. ("EGC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EGC) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2018 earnings release on Thursday, May 10, 2018 before the market opens and the Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Central Time (09:00 a.m. Eastern Time).



To actively participate on the conference call, please dial the number below before the scheduled start time. A webcast of the call can be accessed through the Company's web site at www.energyxxi.com. A replay of the call will be archived and available on the web site shortly after the live call.

Dial-In Numbers: (877) 794-3620 (Toll Free) (631) 813-4724 (International) Confirmation Code: 1249348

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (EGC) is an exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas that is engaged in the development, exploitation and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in conventional assets in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, both offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in Louisiana and Texas. To learn more, visit EGC's website at www.energyxxi.com.

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

713-351-3171

apetrie@energyxxi.com

Argelia Hernandez

Investor Relations Specialist

713-351-3175

ahernandez@energyxxi.com