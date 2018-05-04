Report: Homeowners Unsatisfied with Insurance Claim Payout Should Always Seek Legal Help

SEATTLE, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison marketplace, today released a report examining when homeowners should seek legal help for an insurance claim.



Citing recently released data from JD Power and the Insurance Information Institute, the report found that homeowners unsatisfied with their insurance claim payout should always seek legal help because of the small financial risk of doing so.

Overall home insurance claim satisfaction is at an all-time high of 86 percent. This is despite the fact that claim frequency and severity is increasing, due primarily to natural disasters.

The average home insurance claim is for $11,402

14 percent of homeowners experience dissatisfaction with their home insurance claim payout

5.9 percent of insured homeowners file a claim every year

Less than five percent of filed lawsuits go to trial

The 14 percent of homeowners that are unsatisfied with their claim should consult an experienced attorney. Insurance attorneys often handle cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning homeowners have little financial risk to fight an insurance claim. Consumer-friendly insurance regulations in states like Florida mean insurers must pay for the insureds legal fees. Insurance companies do not want cases to go to trial, so settlements are common.

The report also covers common claim disputes, claim negotiation options outside of legal help, and how to find a qualified lawyer.

