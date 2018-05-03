Carbon Black Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WALTHAM, Mass., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black, a leader in next-generation endpoint security, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 4, 2018 under the symbol "CBLK." The offering is expected to close on May 8, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Carbon Black has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.2 million additional shares of common stock.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Raymond James and Cowen are acting as co-managers.



A final prospectus for the offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204.



A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Carbon Black