Seven Generations Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSX:VII) reports director election results from its annual meeting of shareholders held May 3, 2018 (the "Meeting"). All of the proposed nominees were elected to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
308,430,997 class A common shares (being 86.89% of the shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting) were represented at the Meeting. The voting results are set forth below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percentage
(%)
|Number
|Percentage
(%)
|Kent Jespersen
|306,604,513
|99.92
|234,638
|0.08
|Marty Proctor
|306,377,737
|99.85
|461,414
|0.15
|Kevin Brown
|306,347,485
|99.84
|491,666
|0.16
|Avik Dey
|301,827,941
|98.37
|5,011,210
|1.63
|Harvey Doerr
|305,115,643
|99.44
|1,723,508
|0.56
|Paul Hand
|306,748,413
|99.97
|90,738
|0.03
|Dale Hohm
|306,476,440
|99.88
|362,711
|0.12
|Bill McAdam
|306,726,949
|99.96
|112,202
|0.04
|Kaush Rakhit
|306,349,668
|99.84
|489,483
|0.16
|Jackie Sheppard
|305,090,533
|99.43
|1,748,618
|0.57
|Jeff van Steenbergen
|304,869,457
|99.36
|1,969,694
|0.64
All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by 7G's shareholders. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy is a low-supply cost, growth-oriented energy producer dedicated to stakeholder service, responsible development and generating strong returns from its liquids-rich Kakwa River Project in northwest Alberta. 7G's corporate office is in Calgary, its operations headquarters is in Grande Prairie and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VII.
Further information on Seven Generations is available on the company's website:
www.7genergy.com, or by contacting:
Marty Proctor, President & CEO
Email: mproctor@7genergy.com
Investor Relations
Derek Aylesworth, Chief Financial Officer
Email: derek.aylesworth@7genergy.com
Brian Newmarch, Vice President, Capital Markets
Email: bnewmarch@7genergy.com
Phone: 403-718-0700
Media Relations
Alan Boras, Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations
Email: aboras@7genergy.com
Phone: 403-767-0772
Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
Suite 4400, 525 - 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
Website: 7genergy.com
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is also referred to as Seven Generations, Seven Generations Energy, 7G or the company.