Seven Generations Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSX:VII) reports director election results from its annual meeting of shareholders held May 3, 2018 (the "Meeting"). All of the proposed nominees were elected to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

308,430,997 class A common shares (being 86.89% of the shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting) were represented at the Meeting. The voting results are set forth below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage

(%) Number Percentage

(%) Kent Jespersen 306,604,513 99.92 234,638 0.08 Marty Proctor 306,377,737 99.85 461,414 0.15 Kevin Brown 306,347,485 99.84 491,666 0.16 Avik Dey 301,827,941 98.37 5,011,210 1.63 Harvey Doerr 305,115,643 99.44 1,723,508 0.56 Paul Hand 306,748,413 99.97 90,738 0.03 Dale Hohm 306,476,440 99.88 362,711 0.12 Bill McAdam 306,726,949 99.96 112,202 0.04 Kaush Rakhit 306,349,668 99.84 489,483 0.16 Jackie Sheppard 305,090,533 99.43 1,748,618 0.57 Jeff van Steenbergen 304,869,457 99.36 1,969,694 0.64

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by 7G's shareholders. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy is a low-supply cost, growth-oriented energy producer dedicated to stakeholder service, responsible development and generating strong returns from its liquids-rich Kakwa River Project in northwest Alberta. 7G's corporate office is in Calgary, its operations headquarters is in Grande Prairie and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VII.

Further information on Seven Generations is available on the company's website:

www.7genergy.com, or by contacting:

Marty Proctor, President & CEO

Email: mproctor@7genergy.com

Investor Relations

Derek Aylesworth, Chief Financial Officer

Email: derek.aylesworth@7genergy.com

Brian Newmarch, Vice President, Capital Markets

Email: bnewmarch@7genergy.com

Phone: 403-718-0700

Media Relations

Alan Boras, Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

Email: aboras@7genergy.com

Phone: 403-767-0772

Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Suite 4400, 525 - 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

Website: 7genergy.com



Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is also referred to as Seven Generations, Seven Generations Energy, 7G or the company.