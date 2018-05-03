Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE)

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the May 8, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased WageWorks, Inc. ("WageWorks" or the "Company") (NYSE:WAGE) securities between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On March 1, 2018, the Company announced a delay in the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company further disclosed that it found a "material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting" related to "managing change and assessing risk in the areas of non-routine and complex transactions." WageWorks further stated that its Audit Committee was investigating accounting matters, and that the investigation may ultimately result in the identification of other accounting issues. On this news the Company's share price fell $9.75 per share, or nearly 20%, to close at $42.70 on March 1, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in WageWorks' systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls were ineffective; (2) WageWorks failed to adequately manage and assess risk relating to certain complex transactions, including certain government contracts; (3) WageWorks improperly recognized revenue thereby inflating its earnings and related financial metrics; and (4) as a result, WageWorks' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

