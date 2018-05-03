Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today its voting results in respect of the election of all director nominees at its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held today as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|James Arthurs
|260,221,126
|89.77%
|29,650,324
|10.23%
|Jane Bird
|278,125,292
|95.95%
|11,748,403
|4.05%
|Suzanne Blanchet
|280,355,392
|96.72%
|9,518,303
|3.28%
|Don Demens
|275,871,299
|95.17%
|14,000,151
|4.83%
|Lee Doney
|275,281,991
|94.97%
|14,591,704
|5.03%
|Daniel Nocente
|278,180,376
|95.97%
|11,693,319
|4.03%
|Michael T. Waites
|280,733,737
|96.85%
|9,139,958
|3.15%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 291,466,946, representing 73.71% of the Company's outstanding shares.
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and the largest coastal British Columbia timberlands operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest greater than 6 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.8 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills. Principal activities of the Company include timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value added remanufacturing. With operations and employees primarily on the coast of British Columbia and one location in Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to markets worldwide.
