Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today its voting results in respect of the election of all director nominees at its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held today as follows:



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld James Arthurs 260,221,126 89.77% 29,650,324 10.23% Jane Bird 278,125,292 95.95% 11,748,403 4.05% Suzanne Blanchet 280,355,392 96.72% 9,518,303 3.28% Don Demens 275,871,299 95.17% 14,000,151 4.83% Lee Doney 275,281,991 94.97% 14,591,704 5.03% Daniel Nocente 278,180,376 95.97% 11,693,319 4.03% Michael T. Waites 280,733,737 96.85% 9,139,958 3.15%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 291,466,946, representing 73.71% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

