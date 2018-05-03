Compass Cannabis Terminates Proposed Transaction With Isodiol

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10330698 Canada Ltd. (dba Compass Cannabis Clinic, or "the Company") has announced today that, pursuant to the terms of the binding letter agreement dated April 18, 2018 and between the Company and Isodiol International Inc. ("Isodiol"), it has terminated the proposed transaction whereby Isodiol would, after the completion of the transaction, have acquired 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Compass. Accordingly, the transaction between the parties will not be proceeding.



