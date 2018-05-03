Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent company of Southern Bank (the "Bank") is excited to announce that Rick Windes is joining our team as an Executive Vice President and the Chief Lending Officer of the Company and the Bank, effective May 7, 2018. Mr. Windes will report to Greg Steffens, President & CEO of the Company and the Bank, and will be based from the Bank's location in Springfield, Missouri.

Mr. Windes has 25 years' experience in commercial lending and lending management. Most recently, he served as a regional president for Bear State Bank in Springfield, Missouri, prior to its merger with Arvest Bank. Previously, he was the senior lender for Metropolitan National Bank, prior to its acquisition by Bear State Bank. Mr. Windes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado, Boulder, Colorado.

"We are excited to bring Rick on board and look forward to the leadership he will provide to our lending function," said Steffens. "His experience, professionalism, and attitude will be well-received across our organization."

About Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) is a Missouri corporation which conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern Bank. The Bank operates 42 facilities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. At March 31, 2018, the Company reported total assets of $1.8 billion, loans of $1.5 billion, deposits of $1.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $196 million.

