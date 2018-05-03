CORRECTION — Asure Software Announces Timing of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent May 3rd at 8:30am ET.
Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter 2018 will be released after the market close on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.
Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO Kelyn Brannon will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-853-5636
International dial-in: 631-291-4544
Conference ID: 8967146
Dial-in information for the call and a live webcast will be available at http://investors.asuresoftware.com.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 100,000 clients direct and indirect, worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.
