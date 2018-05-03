Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
SALT LAKE CITY, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and MarketPlace B2B e-commerce services platform that partners with retailers to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal third quarter 2018 after the Market closes on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 P.M. Eastern that day to discuss the Company's results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.parkcitygroup.com.
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Date: Thursday, May 10th
Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 P.M. PT)
TOLL-FREE 1-800-263-0877
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-646-828-8143
Conference ID: 3469837
Replay Dial-In Numbers:
TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671
From: 5/10/18 @ 7:15 P.M. Eastern Time
To: 6/10/18 @ 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time
Replay Pin Number: 3469837
About Park City Group
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) is a Platform-as-a-Service company that owns and operates, ReposiTrak, an end-to-end Compliance, Supply chain, and MarketPlace B2B Ecommerce service platform, that brings unique visibility to the consumer goods supply chain, delivering actionable information to help retailers, wholesalers, and product suppliers to accelerate sales, control risk, and increase supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Mitchell
CFO, Park City Group
435-645-2216