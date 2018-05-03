Asanko Gold Annual General Meeting Information

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") (TSX:AKG) (NYSE:AKG) advises it will hold its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on Friday June 8, 2018 at 10am PDT, in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.



Materials for the AGM, including the Company's management proxy circular (the "Proxy Circular"), have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and are also available on the Company's website at www.asanko.com/Investors/AGM-Materials/ .

In the Proxy Circular, the Company provides details of its proposal to re-elect its current slate of seven directors and reappoint KPMG LLP as auditors.

Shareholder Questions:

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Asanko's Proxy Solicitation Agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

International: +1 416-304-0211 outside Canada and the US

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

For further information please visit: www.asanko.com, email: info@asanko.com or contact: Alex Buck - Manager, Investor and Media Relations