Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

BENSALEM, Pa., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the May 4, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company") (NYSE:TV) securities between April 11, 2013 and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Televisa investors have until May 4, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their Televisa investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 14, 2017, Reuters reported that a prosecution witness in the trial of three former soccer officials testified that Televisa paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches. On this news, Televisa's ADR price fell $0.48, or 2.4%, to close at $19.50 on November 14, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Televisa executives engaged in an unlawful bribery scheme involving Fédération Internationale de Football Association ("FIFA") executives; (ii) discovery of the foregoing conduct would likely subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Televisa's ADRs traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you purchased shares of Televisa during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 4, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

